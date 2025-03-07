This page contains the description for my conference session “Performance and execution plan improvements in SQL Server 2025”.

Description

Target audience Experienced database developers and DBAs. Short description An in-depth look at all the new features that affect query performance and execution plans. Duration The ideal length for this session is 60 minutes. Full abstract SQL Server 2025 was announced in November 2024, and will probably be in preview, or perhaps already released, at the time of this conference. Join execution plan expert Hugo Kornelis as he takes an in-depth look at all the new features that affect query performance and execution plans.

Resources

The slide deck and demo code for this session are currently not yet available. They will be uploaded here by the time this session is presented for the first time.