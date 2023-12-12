Introduction

The Online Index Insert operator is used to insert rows in a temporary internal index, as part of processing for online index operations. The rows to be inserted are produced by the operator’s child subtree. Unlike regular insert operators (Clustered Index Insert, Columnstore Index Insert, Index Insert, and Table Insert), the Online Index Insert operator does not return any rows to its parent operator.

The target index cannot be a memory-optimized table, but can otherwise be any index type, or heap. If the target is a clustered index or a heap, then the Online Index Insert adds the news rows simultaneously in the internal “temporary mapping index”.

Visual appearance in execution plans

Depending on the tool being used, an Online Index Insert operator is displayed in a graphical execution plan as shown below:

SSMS and ADS

(current versions) Legacy SSMS Plan Explorer Paste The Plan

Algorithm

The basic algorithm for the Online Index Insert operator is as shown below:

Note that this flowchart is a simplification.

Preparation phase

The preparation phase (see also here) executes when the Online Index Insert operator starts execution. During this phase, a snapshot of the original index or heap (if any) is created, and a new, empty index or heap is allocated. This new index or heap is set to write only and is only used by the Online Index Insert operator, and by the Delete, Insert, Merge, or Update operators of any concurrently executing data modification statements.

When the target of the Online Index Insert is a clustered index or a heap, then an additional new, empty nonclustered index is created for the “temporary mapping index”.

During the preparation phase, the operator takes and then releases an S-lock on the table, which means that it has to wait for concurrent update transactions to complete.

Build phase

During the build phase, the Online Index Insert operator receives rows from its child operator and inserts them in the new index or heap that was created during the preparation phase. If the target is a clustered index or a heap, then a copy of the data is also inserted into the “temporary mapping index”.

Acquire and release locks

Before inserting data, the Online Index Insert operator will always acquire the necessary locks (or verify that it already has them). Unlike regular modification operators, Online Index Insert releases these locks when the data has been inserted, so that concurrently executing data modification statements can write their changes in the target index, and in the temporary mapping index if appropriate.

Insert row in index(es)

The Online Index Insert operator inserts the data it receives in the target index. When the target index is a heap or a clustered index, then it also inserts a copy of the relevant columns in the temporary mapping index.

Final phase

When the Online Index Insert operator has processed its entire input, the target index holds the same data as the original data to be rebuilt or changed (if any). At this point, the index that was created in the preparation phase is “renamed” to become the actual index, and the original index (if any) is dropped.

This final phase has to wait until all concurrent update transactions are complete. The Online Index Insert operator may require a short S-lock or Sch-M lock on the table. See here for more details.

Operator properties

The properties below are specific to the Online Index Insert operator, or have a specific meaning when appearing on it. For all other properties, see Common properties. Properties that are included on the Common properties page but are also included below for their specific meaning for the Online Index Insert operator are marked with a *.

Property name Description Actual Number of Rows * This is always 0 for the Online Index Insert operator, because it does not return any rows to its parent. Estimated Number of Rows * This is always equal to the Estimated Number of Rows from the child operator, even though the Online Index Insert operator in reality does not return any rows to its parent. Object The index or heap that the Online Index Insert operator will insert rows to, using three or four part naming (database, schema, table, index).

The subproperties of the Object property represent the three or four name parts separately, but also include these additional properties: Index Kind : Represents what kind of index data is inserted into. For an Online Index Insert, this can be Heap (for a heap table), Clustered (for a clustered index), NonClustered (for a nonclustered index), ViewClustered (for the clustered index on an indexed view), or ViewNonClustered (for any nonclustered index on an indexed view).

: Represents what kind of index data is inserted into. For an Online Index Insert, this can be Heap (for a heap table), Clustered (for a clustered index), NonClustered (for a nonclustered index), ViewClustered (for the clustered index on an indexed view), or ViewNonClustered (for any nonclustered index on an indexed view). OnlineInbuildIndex : This property is always set to 1 for the target Object of an Online Index Insert.

: This property is always set to 1 for the target Object of an Online Index Insert. Storage: Determines the storage type of the index. For an Online Index Insert, this can be Columnstore or Rowstore. Partitioned This property is present and set to True when the target of the Online Index Insert is a partitioned index.

Implicit properties

This table below lists the behavior of the implicit properties for the Online Index Insert operator.