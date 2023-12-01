The SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training – Block 3, advanced level
The best way to fix bad performance of SQL Server queries is to look at their execution plans. The SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training helps you read and understand those execution plans. For more information about this video course, click here.
This is the advanced level of block 3: Combining data. In this level, you will learn how relatively simple modifications to the logic of each join operator allow it to perform various logical join types. We also look at various advanced topics, such as optimizations for Nested Loops, many to many Merge Join, spilling of a Hash Match, and practical use cases for the Adaptive Join.
A total of four chapters, with a total viewing time of 3:19:45 (1:10:24 demos).
Sold for $24.95 or $34.95 per video, or $99.95 if you purchase the whole level at once. (Special pre-order price: $79.95, valid until January 1, 2024)
The videos below will play the applicable video if you are logged in to Vimeo and if you have previously purchased access to that video, or to the whole level. If not, they will play the trailer instead. The “Buy” button allows you to log in and purchase the video. Or you can use the “Buy all” link, on the trailer, or on the left hand side of the popup, to benefit from the discounted price for buying the whole level at once.
(Note: If you are logged in to Vimeo and still see the trailer instead of the video, click the “buy” or “buy all” button. That should refresh the settings and show the video).
Trailer
View time: 4:53.
A short overview of the contents of each chapter in this level, with fragments from each video.
Chapter 1: Nested Loops (advanced)
View time: 49:38 (24:49 demos).
Operators covered: Nested Loops.
Modifications to Nested Loops algorithm for all supported join types.
Workarounds for unsupported join types.
Prefetching.
Optimized Nested Loops.
Chapter 2: Merge Join (advanced)
View time: 59:35 (21:25 demos).
Operators covered: Merge Join.
Modifications to Merge Join algorithm for all supported join types.
Extra overhead for a many to many Merge Join.
Special use cases for Merge Join: Ordered concatenation and cartesian product.
Chapter 3: Hash Match (advanced)
View time: 54:30 (16:18 demos).
Operators covered: Hash Match.
Modifications to Hash Join algorithm for all supported join types.
What happens during a hash spill?
Memory sharing in larger execution plans.
Hash teams.
Chapter 4: Adaptive Join (advanced)
View time: 36:02 (7:52 demos).
Operators covered: Adaptive Join.
Modifications to Adaptive Join algorithms for all supported join types.
Optimizations for (modified) Nested Loops algorithm.
Hash spills for an Adaptive Join.
Role of Adaptive Join in the execution plan.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.