The SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training – Block 3, advanced level

The best way to fix bad performance of SQL Server queries is to look at their execution plans. The SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training helps you read and understand those execution plans. For more information about this video course, click here.

This is the advanced level of block 3: Combining data. In this level, you will learn how relatively simple modifications to the logic of each join operator allow it to perform various logical join types. We also look at various advanced topics, such as optimizations for Nested Loops, many to many Merge Join, spilling of a Hash Match, and practical use cases for the Adaptive Join.

A total of four chapters, with a total viewing time of 3:19:45 (1:10:24 demos).

Sold for $24.95 or $34.95 per video, or $99.95 if you purchase the whole level at once.

(Special pre-order price: $79.95, valid until January 1, 2024)

The videos below will play the applicable video if you are logged in to Vimeo and if you have previously purchased access to that video, or to the whole level. If not, they will play the trailer instead. The “Buy” button allows you to log in and purchase the video. Or you can use the “Buy all” link, on the trailer, or on the left hand side of the popup, to benefit from the discounted price for buying the whole level at once.

(Note: If you are logged in to Vimeo and still see the trailer instead of the video, click the “buy” or “buy all” button. That should refresh the settings and show the video).