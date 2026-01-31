Has Microsoft fixed bad parameter sniffing?

Parameter sniffing is good, Except when it goes bad. Then you suddenly face seemingly random performance swings that annoy your users and yourself.

With the new features Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization (PSPO, SQL Server 2022) and Optional Parameter Plan Optimization (OPPO, SQL Server 2025), Microsoft has tried to address these annoying issues. But have they succeeded?

In this session, I will explain the problem, show how PSPO and OPPO work, and we will together find out whether these features do what Microsoft marketing promises.