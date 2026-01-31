Has Microsoft fixed bad parameter sniffing?

This page contains the description for my conference session “Has Microsoft fixed bad parameter sniffing?”.

Description

Target audience Experienced database developers, DBAs, and data engineers.
Short description An in-depth look at some of the new features that affect query performance and execution plans.
Duration The ideal length for this session is 60 – 75 minutes.
Full abstract Parameter sniffing is good, Except when it goes bad. Then you suddenly face seemingly random performance swings that annoy your users and yourself.

With the new features Parameter Sensitive Plan Optimization (PSPO, SQL Server 2022) and Optional Parameter Plan Optimization (OPPO, SQL Server 2025), Microsoft has tried to address these annoying issues. But have they succeeded?

In this session, I will explain the problem, show how PSPO and OPPO work, and we will together find out whether these features do what Microsoft marketing promises.

Resources

The slide deck and demo code for this session are currently not yet available. They will be uploaded here by the time this session is presented for the first time.

