Optimized Locking part 1: Transaction ID Locking

SQL Server 2025 introduced Optimized Locking. Not one, but two features, sharing a single marketing name.

Transaction ID (TID) Locking

One of these two features is Transaction ID (TID) Locking. Slated to end the memory waste of thousands of individual row locks, and the concurrency killer of lock escalation. What it is, how does it work, what are the limitations, and do we really get a free lunch?

