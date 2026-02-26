Optimized Locking part 2: Lock After Qualification

SQL Server 2025 introduced Optimized Locking. Not one, but two features, sharing a single marketing name.

Lock After Qualification (LAQ)

One of these two features is Lock After Qualification (LAQ). This feature avoids the scenario where a delete or update is blocked by a locked row that would not qualify. But, like any good thing, there is a price. This video shows the feature, explains how it works, and shows some of the potentially undesired side effects.

