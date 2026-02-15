Precon, precon, precon

If you read this blog, then it is very likely that you have an interest in execution plans. And that you want to increase your understanding of execution plans.

A great way to really get to the next level is to attend a precon about execution plans, to get a full day of training on this topic. Another option is to purchase access to the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training, currently over 20 hours of video with very extensive and in-depth training on execution plans. The best option is of course to combined the two: attend a precon, and get a nice discount on my training videos.

Is this possible? Yes, it is! Whenever a conference asks me to present a precon, I always give the attendees a code that qualifies you for a 20% discount on all videos in the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training. This represents a value of $123.94 at this time. But as I release more videos in the future, that value will go up even further!

And the good news is: at this time, there are three planned precon deliveries in the next two months!

Atlanta (GA), March 20: Understanding SQL Server Execution Plans

On March 20, I will deliver the precon Understanding SQL Server Execution Plans in Atlanta. This is a precon for SQL Saturday Atlanta. But it also coincides with the last day of FABCON and SQLCON, also in Atlanta. It’s hard to tell whether this is smart scheduling or not. There are going to be a lot of data folks in the city, and it makes a lot of sense for them to stay in Atlanta a bit longer to attend SQL Saturday Atlanta. But will they skip the last day of the main conference to attend my precon (or one of the other two precons that are running at the same time)? That remains to be seen.

Ticket sales are already open. Tickets cost $199, plus $4.98 EventBrite service fee. You can order access to my precon here. Or check here for a list of all available precons.

Richmond (VA), April 10: Execution Plans in Depth

Just a few weeks later, I’ll be back in the USA. Richmond this time. On April 10, the day before Day of Data Richmond, I will present Execution plans in depth.

In Richmond, the admission price is set at $175. However, at this time, you can buy tickets with an early bird pre-registration discount of $25, so you only pay $150, plus $11.90 Eventbrite fees. I do not know when the early bird offer expires, so act quick!

At this time, I see no other precons listed for Day of Data Richmond. But you might want to return to their page as a later time, to see if more options were added.

Brouwersdam (Netherlands), April 17: Execution Plans Explained

Finally, just one week later, I’ll be playing almost a home match. In Brouwersdam, in the South-West of the Netherlands, and with a beautiful view of the North Sea, SeaQL 2026 will be held on April 17 and 18. And on Friday, there is a choice of two precons. Edwin Sarmiento will spend the day teaching about high availability and data recovery. Good stuff! But if you are more interested in learning execution plans, then Execution plans explained is the better choice for you.

Tickets are available here. They come in at € 395. I do not see any extra fees added. And if your company is in a VAT country, then you can probably get the VAT back.

The differences

Three different locations. Three different price points. And three different precons. You might be bound by travel options and have only one option available. I guarantee, all three will be good. So if you have just one option, go for it.

But perhaps you have more options and want help choosing the best one for you?

Both Execution plans explained and Execution plans in depth are precons that I have delivered before. They are for a large part similar. I would not recommend anyone to attend both, unless the first one is a longer time ago and you feel that you need a refresher. I guess that about 80% of the content is the same. The difference is in the remaining 20% of the content.

For Execution plans in depth, I assume that attendees have some experience already. I do not cover the very basics of what an execution plan is, where to find it, and the basics of how to read it. Instead, I briefly touch on some common misunderstandings, and then dive straight into all the operators. Skipping the basics saves time, which allows me to dig deeper into more advanced examples later in the day, and cover some of the more advanced topics.

Conversely, Execution plans explained does start at the basics. The first hour or so is where you learn what execution plans are, why they matter, where to find them, and how to read them. After that, the content is roughly the same. Just with a bit less depth, and we won’t get to the most advanced topics.

Finally, Understanding SQL Server Execution Plans is new. The organizers in Atlanta asked me to come with a blend of the previous two, so that I can adapt the level and depth of the coverage to the audience. They also asked me to have lots of time to address questions from attendees, and they even encourage attendees to bring their own problems to the precon, so we can discuss them. This means that I will arrive with a huge slide deck that includes everything from the other two precons, and all demos. But I will absolutely not cover everything I bring. The day will be highly interactive, will adapt the level of my coverage to the feedback I get from the room, and I will just skip slides and jump into Management Studio if there are good questions from the audience.

Conclusion

Three slightly different versions of my precon, in three locations. All with a 20% discount code on my training videos, where you can learn even more about execution plans. All in the next two months. If you were waiting for a chance to get better at query tuning, this is your opportunity.

If none of the locations or dates are a good fit for you, then I can only recommend that you keep watching my speaking schedule. If you check there once every month or so, you should always know exactly when and where I will deliver my precons.

And you are of course also more than welcome to attend my regular sessions at one of the many conferences where I will be this year!