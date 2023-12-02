Execution Plan Video Training – pre-orders open

I have been working hard, the past months, to complete the next series of videos for the Execution Plan Video Training. The advanced level of block 3, Combining Data, is now ready. And from now until the end of the year, you can benefit from a nice pre-order discount.

Advanced joins

The basics of each of the four join operators are covered in the basic level of block 3. But there is a lot more to be told about these operators, and that is what the advanced level covers.

There are four videos (“chapters”) in this level. Only one of them has the regular playing time of 30 – 45 minutes that I typically aim at. The other three are all extra-long, with 45 – 60 minutes of play time.

For each of the four join operators (Nested Loops, Merge Join, Hash Match, and Adaptive Join), these videos explore how the algorithm is adapted to perform each of the supported logical join types. But I also cover a variety of other advanced topics, such as prefetching and other optimizations for Nested Loops, how Merge Join adapts its algorithm when its inputs might have a many to many relationship, details of memory management and the internals of a hash spill for Hash Match, and the types of execution plans that may or may not benefit from the Adaptive Join operator.

Join operators can be a major source of bad performance in execution plans. And while the basic level already provides you with a good enough understanding for most cases, it certainly does not cover everything. So if you really want to know everything about these crucial operators, then you need to watch this advanced level too.

Release date and pricing

The release of the advanced level of block 3 of the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training is scheduled for January 1, 2024. So you cannot watch these videos yet. But you can already whet your appetite, by watching the trailer.

Once the videos are released, you can buy access for just $34.95 for the extra-long chapters 1 through 3, and $24.95 for chapter 4. Or you can buy the entire set of four videos for the even better price of $99.95, a saving of $30 as compared to buying the individual videos. Also, if you have ever attended my pre-con session, or if you recently attended one of my regular conference sessions, then the discount code that you received during that session will also apply to these new videos!

(All prices listed in USD. Free Vimeo account required for purchase of videos. Depending on where you live, prices may be converted to local currency and tax might be added)

Pre-order discount

If you are a fast decider, you can save even more money! The pre-order sale for the advanced level of block 3 is now open. During this pre-order period, you cannot buy individual videos. But you can buy the entire level, and if you do you will only pay $79.95 – a whopping 20% discount over the normal price! (Other discount codes cannot be combined with this offer, though).

Do note that the pre-order discount offer expires on December 31. So better be fast!

Some links

If you want to know more, then feel free to check out these links:

Direct link to the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training; block 3 – Combining data; advanced level. During the pre-order period, you can watch the trailer with a short overview of the level’s contents, and you can sign up for the pre-order offer. After January 1, 2024, you can buy and watch all videos through this same link.

A short summary of all blocks and levels, released as well as planned, of the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training.

A detailed explanation of the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training, with a viewing guide, an overview of all blocks and levels, short summary of content for each individual chapter, and all relevant links.

The YouTube playlist of all trailer and overview videos for the SQLServerFast Execution Plan Video Training.

Enjoy!