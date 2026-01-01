A new experiment for 2026

It is January 1st, 2026. So let me first use this opportunity to wish all my readers a very good 2026, with lots of performance gains in your servers, lots of new insights into SQL Server, … but most of all, lots of love and happiness in your personal lives.

Video blogging?

It started when Erik Darling tempted me, even though I doubt he remembers. He has been vlogging for a long time already, and he basically dared me to try it too. I didn’t. Not at that time. But the seed was planted.

During this year, I had several opportunities to spend time with other people who create video blogs. They fostered the seed. And now I decided to give it a go.

I will not switch to vlogging exclusively. My longer and more in-depth content is simply more suited to the written word. But I plan to create short videos, on simple but relevant topics. Videos that you can easily watch over lunch, without missing any work time. I hope it works out for you. And for me!

The dangerous default of the OVER clause

Below, you find my first video blog. I talk about the OVER clause, and I hope to convince you why you should always explicitly specify the ROWS or RANGE clause – even though that takes a bit more typing.

More of me?

Was this useful to you? Do you want to learn more from me?

You can click here to see an overview of my scheduled conference visits. If you attend one of those, you get a lot of other presenters and sessions thrown in as well!

To learn really everything about SQL Server execution plans, check out my video training. Over 20 hours of super high quality video content (and more will be added when ready).

Or you can hire me, for instance for custom built in house training, or if you just want me to fix your performance problems now.

Hugo Kornelis
Hugo Kornelis is an established SQL Server Community expert. He writes, blogs, speaks, tech edits, and researches, focusing mostly on SQL Server performance and execution plans. He was the technical editor for the third edition of Grant Fritchey's "SQL Server Execution Plans". In 2018 he started a project to document all behaviour of SQL Server execution plans at his website, "the SQL Server Execution Plan Reference" (https://sqlserverfast.com/epr) When not working for the community, Hugo is busy at his day job: freelance database developer/consultant. Hugo has over 20 years of experience on SQL Server in various roles. He has a strong database design background but has since specialized into query tuning and execution plans.
