Rowgoals, part 2: Rowgoals in unexpected places

In my previous vlog, I showed how and why the optimizer uses a rowgoal in the execution plan when your query uses a TOP or FETCH expression. Those are the keywords where this rowgoal is very obvious.

Unexpected rowgoals

But it’s not always that obvious. There are several other situations where rowgoals can be used, and some of them can be very unexpected!

https://youtu.be/QwgiPTDMGQM

