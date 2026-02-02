Rowgoals, part 3: When rowgoals backfire

In part 1 of this mini-series, I explained what a rowgoal is and how it works to optimize a query with a TOP or FETCH expression. Part 2 then showed a few less obvious other cases where the optimizer might introduce rowgoals. In all cases so far, those rowgoals were beneficial. They helped the optimizer come up with the best execution plan for the number of rows requested.

Things can go wrong!

Unfortunately, there are cases where a plan that is optimized with a rowgoal turns out to be slower than without the rowgoal. The feature that is intended to make things go faster might actually slow your query down! Learn all about this in the video below!

Hugo Kornelis
Hugo Kornelis is an established SQL Server Community expert. He writes, blogs, speaks, tech edits, and researches, focusing mostly on SQL Server performance and execution plans. He was the technical editor for the third edition of Grant Fritchey's "SQL Server Execution Plans". In 2018 he started a project to document all behaviour of SQL Server execution plans at his website, "the SQL Server Execution Plan Reference" (https://sqlserverfast.com/epr) When not working for the community, Hugo is busy at his day job: freelance database developer/consultant. Hugo has over 20 years of experience on SQL Server in various roles. He has a strong database design background but has since specialized into query tuning and execution plans.
Hugo Kornelis

Married, father of 2 children.

Awarded 18x MVP (2006-2016; 2019-now), in the areas SQL Server and Data Platform.

